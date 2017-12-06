

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth eased in the three months ended September, after improving in the previous three quarters, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 7.2 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 7.9 percent rise in the second quarter.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 6.5 percent.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption expenditure rose 6.7 percent annually in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation declined by 2.4 percent.



Both exports and imports decreased by 1.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual economic growth moderated to 9.7 percent in the September quarter from 10.0 percent in the June quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX