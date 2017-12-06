Digital Printing Company BANNERKÖNIG Invests in EU Business

GELSENKIRCHEN and COLOGNE, Germany, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With multi-lingual websites and customer service, BANNERKÖNIG - the digital printing company headquartered in the German city of Gelsenkirchen - is looking to build on its successes in the European market by establishing subsidiaries in the largest European Union countries. In addition, a new BANNERKÖNIG branch has recently opened in Cologne.

BANNERKÖNIG (Banner King) can look back on a very positive first year as a start-up: the digital printing enterprise has made a name for itself in the German market by offering products such as banners, roll-up banners, foil stamps and flags. The next logical step is for the company to continue its development across all of Europe. Digital know-how, optimized logistics and a smoothly functioning infrastructure are the key preconditions for punctual, Europe-wide deliveries. "The logistics must be in order. Without that, nothing works in the increasingly fast-moving world of online business," says BANNERKÖNIG Executive Director Serkan Günes.

"We see solid growth opportunities in the European market," adds Günes. "Thanks to streamlined workflows and our highly efficient online-based model, our team can easily handle a major expansion of our customer orders. Our production and quality assurance processes are already geared towards this."

BANNERKÖNIG's regionalization in Germany is also moving forward at pace, with the company having opened branches in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich in quick succession. With the recent addition of Cologne, BANNERKÖNIG is now present in all major German cities. "Cologne, often referred to as Germany's hidden media capital, is strategically important to our printing company," says Serkan Günes. "With the new branch in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, we aim to step up our already very good collaborations with advertising agencies and media companies in Cologne and Dusseldorf."

"We are very optimistic," continues Günes, "because our other branches have each been successful in every respect, and have all exceeded expectations."

The fact that BANNERKÖNIG is not only available around the clock at https://www.bannerkoenig.de/ , but also has a local presence in several cities, is what sets it apart from many of its competitors. The company's investments and its maintenance of client contacts are now set to move forward in several European countries.

Content from: BANNERKÖNIG GmbH, Unkelstraße 12, D - 45881 Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Website: https://www.bannerkoenig.de/ |

Press contact: Serkan Günes: +49-0209-51-95-76-60, E-mail: presse@bannerkoenig.de