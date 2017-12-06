

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in evening deals in Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank kept the policy rate unchanged for the second consecutive meeting.



At the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy session, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.00 percent and the reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent.



The bank had lowered the rate by 25 basis points at its meeting in August.



The rupee that closed Tuesday's trading at 64.41 against the greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 64.54. If the rupee falls further, 66.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



