EQS-News / 06/12/2017 / 18:29 UTC+8 *TCL Multimedia Wins Best Listed Company in New Media Branding and Best Investment Value Award for Listed Companies in Hong Kong * ** * * Strive to enhancing brand influence and creating rewarding returns* (6 December 2017, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has won the "Best Listed Company in New Media Branding" award in the "China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards 2017", and was granted "2017 Best Investment Value Award for Listed Companies" (Market capitalization of less than HKD10 billion) by the judging panel of the Best Investment Value Award for Listed Companies ("BIVA Award"). They are significant recognitions of the Group's outstanding performance in investor relations and corporate communication. *Mr. Bo Lianming, Chairman of TCL Multimedia*, said, "We are honoured to garner two industry awards consecutively and would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the recognition from the judging panels and investment community. We have been committed to maintaining timely, highly effective, and transparent communication with investors to achieve the best practice of corporate governance and establish good investor relations. As one of the leading players in the global TV industry, we are dedicated to proactively strengthening our existing business development and diversifying our product portfolio to maximise our competitive advantages, which have laid us a solid foundation for implementing smart manufacturing and product upgrading. Going forward, we will continue our efforts in the pursuit of excellence, thriving to bring long-term and rewarding returns for investors." The "China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards" is organised by the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, co-organised by Beijing Association for Listed Companies, Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association. It is the largest, highest level, and most credible appraisal in the development of China's capital market that focuses on listed companies in China and Hong Kong as well as their top management. The assessment is based on authoritative information released by widely recognised securities institutions, together with nominations from the industry, judgement from experts, and recommendations from the organising committee, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all participating listed companies and financial institutions from Mainland China and Hong Kong. This is to select the enterprises and management teams with prominent features and great achievements during the year, which have become a significant benchmark icons within China's capital market. BIVA Award is organised by prestigious financial services institutions with businesses across major financial hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Shanghai, etc., with the aim to recognise listed companies for their efforts in improving compliance level and to encourage them to attract more potential investors by utilising compliant means and tools and professional financial services, ultimately increasing their market value. Last month, TCL Multimedia announced its financing plan by rights issue and the proposed change of company name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, in an effort to realise its vision to become a leading integrated brand of consumer and household electronic products. The Group will utilise the proceeds to enhance its leading position in the industry through upgrading its production manufacturing facilities, expanding its global distribution network, and continuous investments in R&D. It has also established a joint venture with the leading Argentine home appliance brand RV to further strengthen its market presence in South America. *About TCL Multimedia* Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. The Group ranked among the top three in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 7.1% in the first half of 2017 according to the latest IHS Markit figures, and ranked among the top three in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 13.6% in the first three quarters of 2017 according to CMM's report. The Group is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com.

