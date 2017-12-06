Global Cosmetic Pigments Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface Treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cosmetic pigments market is expected to grow from USD 550.3 Million in 2017 to USD 790.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

High-growth application areas such as facial makeup, and rising income and improving the lifestyle of people in emerging economies are the key factors driving the cosmetic pigments market.

The cosmetic pigments market is experiencing significant growth across the world due to an increase in demand for better quality cosmetic products, easy availability of products around the world, new pigment launches of various types, rise in affordability of working women, and an increase in the disposable income of people in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The cosmetic pigments market is growing, as consumers are demanding products that help in enhancing their natural skin color and make them look flawless. Cosmetic pigments are manufactured by using good quality elements, high level of processing, and multiple grades of testing. These procedures are followed to ensure that the use of cosmetic pigments is safe on the skin.

The cosmetic pigments market has been segmented based on application into facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, special effect & special purpose products, and others. Facial makeup is the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the cosmetic pigments market. The increase in demand for root makeup products such as foundations and face powders is expected to drive the cosmetic pigments market in facial makeup. Based on elemental composition, the organic pigments segment is expected to lead the cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for cosmetic pigments such as lakes and toners in facial makeup and lip products is expected to propel the growth of organic pigments in cosmetic products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Cosmetic Pigment, By Elemental Composition



7 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Type



8 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application



9 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Chem India Pigments

Clariant

Dayglo Color

Eckart (Altanta)

Elemental Srl

Geotech

Huntsman

Kobo Products

Koel Colours

Kolortek

LANXESS

Li Pigments

Merck Performance Materials

Miyoshi Kasei

Neelikon

Nihon Koken Kogyo

Nubiola

Sandream Impact LLC

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan

Sun Chemical

Toshiki Pigment

Toyal Europe

Yipin Pigments

