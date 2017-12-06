World's first cryptocurrency POS device appears at FinTech Connect Live 2017

- Pundi X showcases its POS solution to make Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies available to the vast "unbanked" population

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pundi X, a cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores, is making its debut appearance in Europe at the 2017 FinTech Connect Live Expo, where it will showcase its Pundi X POS device on booth P49 from December 6-7.Retail stores seeking to accept cryptocurrencies are able to offer their customers a smooth transaction experience via the Pundi X POS device. Connected to the Bitcoin, Ethereum, NEM, and QTUM blockchains, the Pundi X POS device will enable consumers to easily buy or sell cryptocurrencies using fiat money (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.), bank card, mobile wallet or with an NFC-enabled Pundi X Pass.

Pundi X aims to empower blockchain developers, trading platforms, crypto traders and token holders to buy, sell and spend cryptocurrency on products or services at any physical store in the world. Making its European debut at the 2017 FinTech Connect Live Expo, Pundi X is looking for industry partners to explore and develop on the Pundi X platform and for potential retail partners to install its pilot POS devices in their stores.

Pundi X successfully closed its pre-sale ICO in November, during which the company raised a total of 10,511 ETH, 622 BTC and 527,442 XEM and 50,000 QTM- equivalent to 12 million US Dollars - from 1,125 investors. The full public Initial Coin Offering (ICO) will commence on January 21, 2018.

Come and visit Pundi X on stand P49 and join our presentation

FinTech Connect Live Expo attendees can experience a demonstration of cryptocurrency transactions in action via the Pundi X POS device. Zac Cheah, CEO & Founder, Pundi X, will present and explain the Pundi X POS device at 15:30 pm today in the Technology Buyer's Theatre on the Exhibition Floor.

Media and analysts who are interested in meeting with Pundi X can contact press@pundix.com to schedule an exclusive one-on-one meeting.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in emerging countries. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafes and convenience stores to sell cryptocurrency to consumers and builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, which is one of Indonesia's most popular QR code cashless payment apps. Pundi X token sale will commence on January 21, 2018, with the aim of financing as many as 700,000 Pundi X POS devices to be installed over the next three years across target markets around the world.

For more information, please visit https://pundix.com/.

You can also find us on the following social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PundiXLabs

Telegram: http://t.me/pundix

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pundixlabs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pundi_x/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOIf6WeLEzZi3DQxzenTZeA

Medium: http://medium.com/pundix

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-cryptocurrency-pos-device-appears-at-fintech-connect-live-2017-300567602.html