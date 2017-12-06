Zug (ots) -



Premium cardiac and vascular imaging rises to a new standard as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe introduces its new premium 2D/4D cardiovascular ultrasound system, the LISENDO 880, featuring HDAnalyticsTM, a unique and accurate cardiovascular analysis package for confident cardiac hemodynamic assessments, at EuroEcho Imaging 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal, December 6, 2017.



Since their inception, today's ultrasound systems have progressed to become essential medical devices for all levels of cardiovascular care. The LISENDO 880 is Hitachi's new premium 2D/4D diagnostic ultrasound solution for cardiologists that redefines the vision of cardiac ultrasound by providing exceptional clinical performance coupled with state-of-the-art features and analytics.



Hitachi released the world's first diagnostic ultrasound system in 1960 and the world's first Colour Doppler ultrasound system in 1983. Continuing this history of innovation, Hitachi introduced Vector Flow Mapping (VFM) analysis using ultrasound in 2013. Hitachi stands out as a company dedicated to providing unique solutions to echocardiography's clinical challenges. The LISENDO 880 maintains Hitachi's tradition of providing exceptionally innovative ultrasound for cardiovascular care.



The LISENDO 880 was developed to address the most important needs for cardiovascular imaging:



Pure Image Technology



The advanced architecture of the LISENDO 880 offers state-of-the-art transducer technology for 2D/4D imaging, a high performance OLED display, premium image optimization parameters such as eFocusing and Pure Symphonic Architecture to capture the subtlest of changes and produce the highest-quality 'sound'.



Seamless Workflow



The LISENDO 880 was designed to provide maximum scanning comfort, along with state-of-the-art technology to help you complete your exams more easily. LISENDO's flexible positioning which includes a four-point articulating monitor arm and adjustable panel height, supports comfortable operation while the operation panel allows ergonomic function adjustment as a part of our intuitive user interface. LISENDO 880 delivers seamless workflow users expect in a premium ultrasound system.



Additionally, LISENDO 880 is equipped with a sophisticated automatic anatomy recognition and cardiac function measurement package based on our HDSI (HemoDynamic Structural Intelligence). Smart cardiac measurements, using learning data structured by Hitachi's big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology significantly improve the examination efficiency and create new value with Hitachi's unique solutions.



Your Application



The LISENDO 880 is Hitachi's most advanced ultrasound system offering premium 2D/4D cardiovascular applications and innovative cardiac imaging features, namely the unique HDAnalytics (HemoDynamic Analytics) package which includes LVeFlow, iDGD (Dual Gate Doppler) with R-R Navigation, VFM (Vector Flow Mapping) and eTRACKING with Wave Intensity. In addition, LISENDO 880 offers the Eyeball EF and i2DTT quantification tools.



With these features, LISENDO 880 moves cardiac evaluations to a new level and maintains Hitachi's tradition of providing exceptionally innovative ultrasound for cardiovascular care.



About Hitachi Medical Systems Europe



Hitachi Healthcare in Europe is represented by Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, Zug, Switzerland. The company is a first choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound, endoscopic and optical topography systems (NIRS). Ultrasound expertise encompasses clinical applications such as cardiology, radiology, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe offers a complete range of solutions to address a wide range of medical challenges. For more information about Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG,



For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi-medical-systems.eu



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 304,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare.



For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.



