FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Signs Software and Marketing Partnership Agreement with Palo Alto Peer to Peer Consumer Concierge Leader, VenueLytics

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSXV: FLGC - OTCQB: FNNGF) ("FanLogic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with VenueLytics, a technology firm based out of Palo Alto, California.

The synergies between the two companies are transparent. Fanlogic turbocharges brand engagement with extreme conversion rates by utilizing a thriving contesting and gamification outreach. VenueLytics empowers businesses, in the entertainment and hospitality industries, to engage customers in real-time and deliver concierge services across Omni-Channels, WiFi and IoT. Their integrated services include Table & Bottle Reservations, Food & Drink Ordering, Private Event Bookings, VIP services, Campaigns Management, Loyalty Rewards, and Deals. VenueLytics provides a patented deep-learning technology for venues to gain real-time insights and engage with customers.

Randolph Brownell, Fanlogic CEO, stated, "the partnership with VenueLytics is a perfect fit with Fanlogic. It's the equivalent of a dual engine driving consumer awareness and engagement and providing analytics and insights to consumer behavior. As a consequence, a greater value proposition is created for our brands."

Baskar Manivannan, VenueLytics CEO, stated, "the partnership with FanLogic is a great opportunity to provide businesses and brands with an integrated customer experience platform. Our combined platform enables us to provide a personalized digital concierge service, loyalty solution and real-time analytics to businesses and brands."

VenueLytics provides an integrated Venue Management and Customer Experience platform with real-time Smart Data Technology and an innovative approach to concierge services, data analytics, and predictive intelligence for businesses and brands.

http://www.venuelytics.com

FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, and social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests.

FanLogic is a market leading digital promotions software company, and creator of the FanLogic Connect platform. FanLogic Connect provides brands and agencies the ability to create unforgettable social campaigns through unique gamification techniques. FanLogic Connect grants clients the ability to monetize their social media following, and grow their existing audience while gathering highly valuable demographic and behavioral information.

http://FanLogicInteractive.com or http://FanLogicConnect.com



