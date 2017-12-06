GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital (OTCQB: GHHC) Launching Bitcoin Payment Processing for Beta in Early 2018

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, announced that its online payment service subsidiary, ClickDirectPay (CDP) clickdirectpay.com, will be beta launching their Bitcoin and alternative coin payment processing service as early as January of 2018.

Bitcoin, the world's newest currency, is used by consumers and merchants around the world as an online-friendly alternative to credit cards. Bitcoin offers a fast and secure way to transfer funds around the world, and many use it as a store of value or portfolio asset.

ClickDirectPay's new Bitcoin support will be rolled out slowly to select merchants already active with CDP services while other companies can apply to join a closed beta test.

Mr. Wolfgang Ruecker, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "Allowing merchants to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a method of payment offers tremendous savings - especially to those with an international customer base. It is the next step in our goal to open up new markets."

The growing niche market of accepting alternative payments means the next generation of online payment behavior has already started, especially in the high-risk payment processing industry. While there are many of those waiting on the sidelines to see how these protocols will play out, the enablers of this technology will be the frontrunners, offering benefits such as:

Capturing an emerging market of global customers who are looking for ways to spend their coins

Offering low fees compared with credit card payments

Protecting both parties in the transaction as all payment transactions are recorded, and immutable on the blockchain network.

Decline in fraud and chargebacks due to blockchain's transparent and irreversible nature

Accepting payments with real-time settlement removing any intermediaries, limits, and delays or high fees from anyone, anytime, around the world.

As more businesses operate online and service multiple countries around the world, the idea of integrating with multiple solutions and frameworks can be daunting.The goal of CDP has always been to create a seamless, easy and quick on-boarding of payment solutions for global online merchants no matter where they are located in the world, or what currencies they deal with. Cryptocurrencies will accelerate this process.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a FinTech holding company and offers a going public process advisory. The Company has developed an online payment option called "ClickDirectPay" to process online wire transfer transactions for diversified online merchants with a target market in Europe.

For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com and https://www.clickdirectpay.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form S-1 filed on June 2, 2016, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Corporate:

press@clickdirectpay.com

305-714-9397

Investors and Media:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878

SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.