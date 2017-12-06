SBTech Wins Sportsbook Supplier of the Year at the SBC Awards 2017

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech's product innovation and powerful sportsbook have once again been recognised by the sports betting industry, with the company winning the Sportsbook Supplier of the Year accolade at the SBC Awards 2017 which took place in London yesterday evening.

SBTech scooped the award as a result of its corporate and commercial success in offering the industry's top sportsbook solution to the global betting sector.

The judges commended SBTech on the strength of its "sportsbook solution, the breadth and coverage of its product and the uniform experience across different channels".

Commenting on the awards, Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer at SBTech, said: "We're very honoured to win the SBC Award for Sportsbook Supplier of the Year, which is testament to the diligence and dedication of our teams in delivering the best solutions to market through our clients. As well as being one of the most demanding categories to win, a high level of technical expertise is required to produce such a comprehensive offering, and this award recognises the hard work and talent of everyone at SBTech. We would like to thank all the SBC judges and look forward to pushing the boundaries of sports betting even further in 2018."

