$11.06 Billion Event Management Software Market 2017 by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Event Management Software Market by Software (Venue Management, Event Registration, Ticketing, Event Planning, Event Marketing, Analytics, and Reporting), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global event management software market is expected to grow from USD 6.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.06 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Several factors, such as automation of entire lifecycle event, need for data-driven business outcomes, increased usage of social media and smartphones, and event management software as a cloud service are driving the market. Moreover, an increased adoption of event management software by several end users, such as corporate, government, third-party planner, education, and others, are expected to boost the market growth.

The event management software market is segmented by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Analytics and reporting software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it helps organizations identify and track the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of overall management of organizing the event.

Major vendors of event management software across the globe include Eventbrite (US), Cvent (US), XING Events (Germany), ACTIVE Network (US), etouches (US), EMS Software (US), Ungerboeck Software International (US), SignUpGenius (US), Certain (US), Social Tables (US), Eventmobi (Canada), Hubb (US), Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia), and Regpack (US).



These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their position in the global event management software market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Automation of the Entire Life Cycle of an Event

Rise in the Need for Data-Driven Business Outcomes

Increased Usage of Social Media and Smartphones for Collaboration and Brand Marketing

Restraints



Integration Issues

Opportunities



Increased Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

Competitive Edge Offered By AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Growth of Big Data and Analytics

Challenges



Overlapping Functionalities

Lack of Awareness About the Event Management Software

