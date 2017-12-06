$9.68 Billion Next-generation Memory Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology (Volatile (HMC and HBM), and Nonvolatile (MRAM, FRAM, RERAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM)), Wafer Size (200 mm, 300 mm, and 450 mm), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The next-generation memory (NGM) market is expected to grow from USD 2.35 Billion by 2017 to USD 9.68 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.54% between 2017 and 2023.
The major drivers for the growth of the NGM market are big data demand for universal memory devices; increasing demand for enterprise storage application; and need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.
Of all the major applications of NGM, enterprise storage holds the largest share of the NGM market. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Increasing need for data storage capabilities in cloud storage and data centers is also creating demand for NGM storage devices in enterprise storage.
Amongst all the memory technologies, the magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) held a larger share of the next-generation nonvolatile memory market. This growth can be attributed to its improved performance, higher endurance, lower power consumption, better scalability with extremely high write endurance, and much higher write speeds than other nonvolatile memory technologies. Among the volatile memory storage devices, the hybrid memory cube (HMC) is expected to hold a larger share of the market due to its higher bandwidth, increased scalability, and better power efficiency, compared to HBM.
300 mm wafer manufacturing holds the largest share of the NGM market based on wafer size as it can accommodate twice as many dies per wafer as 200 mm wafers and ensure 2-4% lower IC cost/cm per year. Key players such as Micron Technology, Samsung, and SK Hynix are currently manufacturing most of the memory technologies on 300 mm wafer.
The key restraining factors for this market are the issues with storage in niche application and the high cost of emerging memories, and lack of stability under extreme environmental conditions. Higher design costs due to lack of standardization and optimization of storage densities as well as capacities acts as a major challenge for the NGM market.
Samsung (South Korea) held the leading position in the global NGM market in 2016.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for High Bandwidth, Low Power Consumption, and Highly Scalable Memory Device for Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data
- Demand for Universal Memory Devices
- Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications
Restraints
- Issues With Storage in Niche Application and High Cost of Emerging Memory Technologies
- Lack of Stability Under Extreme Environmental Conditions
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Emerging Nonvolatile Memory in Connected Devices
- Potential for Replacing Flash Memory
- Growing Use of Nonvolatile Memory in Smartphones
Challenges
- Optimizing Storage Densities and Capacities
- Higher Design Costs Due to Lack of Standardization
