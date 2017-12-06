HVDC Converter Station Market Worth 11.57 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "HVDC Converter Station Market by Configuration (Monopolar, Bi-Polar, Back-to-Back, Multi-Terminal), Technology (LCC, VSC), Component (Valve, Converter Transformer, Harmonic Filter, Reactor), Power Rating, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 7.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.57 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.92%, from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 60 Market Data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on "HVDC Converter Station Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvdc-converter-station-market-243369221.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing requirement for cost-effective solutions for bulk power transfer and increasing need for connecting asynchronous grids. Due to these, there has been a rapid adoption of HVDC in Europe and Asia Pacific creating a market opportunity for the HVDC Converter Station Market.

Increasing requirement to transfer bulk power over long distances and the connection of the renewable energy resources to the national grid are driving the market for HVDC converter stations.

The LCC technology is expected to hold the largest market share in the HVDC Converter Station Market from 2017 to 2022

The rise in the use of thyristor valves has increased the demand for LCC HVDC systems because of the better reliability of the thyristor technology. In the recent years, technical improvements and compact designs with large-capacity thyristors (up to 8.5 kV, 4 kA) have contributed to the progress of HVDC applications in the Asia Pacific region, because of which there have been large UHVDC projects with the LCC technology in China. The trend is expected to continue in the by 2022 as the major economies in Asia and Europe such as China and the UK, among others are still struggling to meet the energy requirement in the country.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=243369221

The >2,000 MW segment in the HVDC Converter Station Market is expected to be the largest and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The above 2,000 MW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the major problem faced by large economies such as India and China is to ensure efficient transfer of bulk electricity over long distances while maintaining the national electricity grid without any disturbance. Thus, a large number of projects in the countries are developed in UHVDC. This trend is expected to continue till 2022, supporting the growth of the >2000 MW segment. For instance, in January 2017 the Power Grid Corporation of India awarded a contract to ABB for its Raigarh-Pugalur UHVDC project which would have the 6000 MW capacity and the transmission line of 1,800 Km. The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning and major equipment including transformers, converter valves, cooling systems, as well as the control and protection technology.

Europe: The leading market for HVDC converter stations

In this report, the HVDC Converter Station Market has been analyzed with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The HVDC Converter Station Market is expanding in developing countries owing to the growing requirement to transfer bulk power over long distances and to connect the renewable energy resources to the national grid. The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global HVDC Converter Station Market, with the highest share as the major economies in the region such as the UK, Germany, and France are developing interlinkage links between countries to maintain power efficiency. Thus, the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the HVDC Converter Station Market during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=243369221

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the HVDC Converter Station Market. The key players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and General Electric (US). The majority of the HVDC Converter Station Market is dominated by these global players due to their wide regional presence and are established brand names. The other benefits with these players are their technologically advanced products and expertise in the industry which is helping them to lead the market.

Browse Related Reports:

HVDC Transmission Market by Component (Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, and Others), Technology (CCC, VSC, LCC, and UHVDC), Project Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region- Global Forecast to 2023

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvdc-grid-market-1225.html

High Voltage Equipment Market by Type (Power Transformers, Switchgear, Switches, Control, Reactive Power, Instrument Transformer, Relay Panel, Earthing Equipment, Battery Set), by Voltage, and by Region - Global Forecast & Trends to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-voltage-equipment-market-186071031.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Subscribe Reports from Energy & Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power