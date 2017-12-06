

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) reaffirmed its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017. The company expects sales to increase approximately 6.3 percent for the year, with comparable store sales of approximately 6.5 percent. The company also expects fiscal 2017 earnings per share to grow approximately 14 percent to $7.36.



The company's new long-term, fiscal 2020 financial targets include: total sales ranging from approximately $114.7 billion to approximately $119.8 billion; a compounded annual sales growth rate from the end of fiscal 2017 ranging from approximately 4.5 percent to approximately 6.0 percent.



The company's Board announced a $15 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization. Since 2002 and through the third quarter of fiscal 2017, the company has returned approximately $73 billion of cash to shareholders through repurchases, repurchasing approximately 1.3 billion shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX