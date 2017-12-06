SolarWinds IP Address Manager makes it easy to fully automate the provisioning of virtual resources with native VMware vRealize Orchestrator integration



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-12-06 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWinds IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.6, which now integrates with VMware vRealizeOrchestrator (vRO). With this extended functionality, IT professionals using the new offering can further improve virtual machine availability and reliability, both on-premises and in the cloud, through automated provisioning of IP addresses and DNS record management.



IPAM 4.6 removes the need for manual processes associated with IP address management tasks in virtual environments. This, in turn, helps eliminate multiple handoffs between admin teams, which can be time-consuming and error-prone. With IPAM 4.6, these environments will be able to scale dynamically with compute, storage, and now network addresses provisioned automatically.



The latest generation of SolarWinds IPAM is an affordable and easy-to-use DHCP, DNS, and IP address management overlay solution that offers centralized management of Microsoft, Cisco, and ISC DHCP servers, as well as BIND and Microsoft DNS Servers. IPAM also offers powerful monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities, and can alert IT admins of serious problems, such as IP address conflicts or subnet capacity issues. Now including vRO integration, the tool will provide IT professionals with unified management and monitoring of both their cloud and on-premises IP address spaces.



IPAM 4.6 Integration with VMware vRealize Orchestrator Highlights:



-- Easy-to-install vRealize Orchestrator plug-in for complete integration with SolarWinds IPAM -- vRO plug-in contains actions and workflows essential for IP address and DNS management -- The offering enables customers to easily create vRealize Automation blueprints to simplify/automate the provisioning and deprovisioning of VMs



"In virtual environments, on-demand availability is critical, and IT professionals can't achieve necessary performance levels by handling tasks manually," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Our integration with VMware will allow customers to automate lifecycle management of virtual machines to achieve the desired performance levels for hybrid IT environments."



DHCP Failover for Windows Server, Additional Polling Engine Support



IPAM 4.6 includes other new capabilities. It offers DHCP failover support for Windows Server that simplifies the creation and monitoring of failover relationships. Also, the new release offers additional poller support for increased scalability and deployment options.



Finally, IPAM 4.6 seamlessly integrates with other powerful SolarWinds tools, such as Network Performance Monitor, User Device Tracker and Server & Application Monitor to offer IT professionals a complete IT management solution.



Pricing and Availability



SolarWinds IP Address Manager pricing starts at $1,995 USD*. For more information, including a downloadable, free 30-day evaluation, visit the SolarWinds website, or call 866.530.8100.



*Price as of December 6, 2017. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.



About SolarWinds SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



