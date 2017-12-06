New releases advance cloud monitoring capabilities with deeper visibility for Azure, monitoring for Office 365, and subscription-based pricing for database performance analysis



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-12-06 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today unleashed a series of product updates designed to give IT professionals a new level of simplicity, visibility, and control in monitoring infrastructure, applications, and databases, particularly those in multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments. The updates also offer more robust email monitoring features, including support for Microsoft Office 365 deployments.



The company announced the latest versions of its Server & Application Monitor (SAM) and Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) tools. These new offerings give IT professionals an even simpler way to optimize system performance as they manage and troubleshoot on-premises and cloud environments. Built on the SolarWinds integrated Orion Platform, users gain seamless "one-click" access to powerful system monitoring capabilities that can simultaneously support multiple cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.



"Heterogeneity is the new normal for the vast majority of IT operations today, with systems and applications spanning multiple cloud services, as well as on-premises infrastructure," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president and head of products, SolarWinds. "Operations teams need a single platform to reduce complexity, quickly recognize problems, optimize performance, and optimize resource utilization. Our latest system management releases provide important advancements in these critical capabilities with leading-edge simplicity."



Deeper Cloud Monitoring in SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor 6.5 SAM provides end-to-end visibility, as well as server and application performance monitoring, using agent-based and agentless technologies across multiple data centers, remote locations, and the cloud. The latest update, version 6.5, now gives customers even greater visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments by providing infrastructure metrics for VMs and storage in Microsoft Azure. The update greatly enhances the level of visibility currently provided by the software via the agent, WMI, and SNMP.



As a result, SAM 6.5 can help users monitor their entire server and application footprint across on-premises infrastructure, as well as AWS and Azure environments, through a simple and common process. It provides best-practice monitoring templates that can support over 1,000 applications, including Microsoft Exchange, IIS, and SQL Server; Apache Tomcat, MongoDB, and hundreds more. The new version also includes monitoring templates for Microsoft Office 365, enabling IT professionals to monitor cloud-based email and productivity applications as easily as on-premises deployments.



Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) 11.1: Now Available with Subscription Pricing in the AWS Marketplace Developers and operations teams have been using DPA for years to identify and resolve bottlenecks and improve database performance in development, testing, and production environments. DPA supports the full range of databases, including MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle, and Azure SQL and AWS RDS Cloud. Its unique approach to response-time monitoring and Multi-Dimensional Performance Analysis provides critical intelligence that enables users to optimize resource utilization, deliver faster application performance, and lower costs.



The latest update, version 11.1, offers customers broader purchase and deployment options through availability "as a service" in the AWS Marketplace on a pay-as-you-go model, with a price per instance/hour basis.



In addition, DPA 11.1 integrates with the PerfStack performance analysis dashboard in the SolarWinds Orion Platform to provide visibility from web transaction to spindle performance, across infrastructure and applications, including database wait-time metrics. DPA 11.1 now supports the latest version of SQL Server 2017, with improved Microsoft Availability Groups monitoring and enhanced security.



Email Solutions: Powerful Monitoring On-premises and in the Cloud SolarWinds also announced a broader set of email monitoring capabilities for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The Office 365 monitoring functionality now available with SAM 6.5 encompasses multiple templates that can implement monitoring best practices, thereby providing visibility into key performance metrics of the leading cloud-based business email and collaboration platform.



Further, users can leverage SolarWinds' market-leading Network Performance Monitor (NPM) software to enable deep mail path monitoring. NPM includes NetPath critical path visualization, which delivers "hop by hop" visibility along the network path (including the public internet) between users and cloud services, such as Office 365 or OWA, or Exchange servers located either in the cloud or in remote sites. These powerful visualization capabilities empower users to understand the service quality and performance impact associated with network connectivity.



In addition, the company's email monitoring capabilities include SolarWinds Exchange Monitor, a free tool available for download now, which provides essential health, capacity, and performance monitoring for Microsoft Exchange servers.



Pricing and Availability SolarWinds SAM 6.5, DPA 11.1 and email monitoring solutions are available immediately. Pricing for SAM 6.5 starts at $2,995* USD for 150 monitors. Pricing for DPA 11.1 starts at $99/month* for a cloud subscription. (See SolarWinds pricing page for more details.)



*Price as of December 6, 2017. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.



