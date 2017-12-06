Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The wastewater treatment services market is projected to grow from USD 75.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 97.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Wastewater treatment encompasses various mechanisms and processes involved in the treatment of wastewater generated from various industries. Water is the basic necessity for both households and industries. Wastewater generated from residences and industries is not fit for consumption or disposal, as it contains harmful impurities.
Thus, the treatment of wastewater is essential to prevent the contamination of waterways. Wastewater is treated in 3 stages, namely, primary, secondary, and tertiary. Moreover, wastewater treatment service providers play a vital role in wastewater recycling and safe disposal of industrial wastewater. Based on type, the wastewater treatment services market can be segmented into design & engineering consulting, building & installation, operation & process control, and maintenance & repair. The operation & process control segment is projected to be the largest type segment of the wastewater treatment services market.
Based on end user, the wastewater treatment services market has been segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment of this market has been further classified into chemical & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, power generation, metal & mining, food, pulp & paper, and others. An increase in industrial output is further boosting the demand for industrial wastewater treatment services.
Wastewater treatment services are used to manage various wastewater treatment operations that range from design to maintenance of wastewater treatment plants.
Increasing population, expanding manufacturing sector, and rising regulatory requirements are key factors projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment services market. Initiatives undertaken by manufacturing industries to lower waste generation and awareness regarding new water treatment technologies are additional factors boosting the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increased demand for industrial wastewater treatment services in emerging countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Environmental Regulations
- Rising Need for Optimization of Cost And Wastewater Treatment Operations
- Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry
- Initiatives for Zero Liquid Discharge
Restraints
- High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies
Opportunities
- Rising Population And Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies
- Aging Infrastructure And Outdated Technologies
Challenges
- Provide Efficient And Effective Service at Lower Cost
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Type
7 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End User
8 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Aries Chemical
- Bauminas Quimica
- Buckman Laboratories
- Bwa Water Additives Uk
- Cortec Corporation
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals
- Ecolab
- Envirosystems
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Feralco Ab
- Geo Specialty Chemicals
- Golder Associates
- Hydrite Chemical
- Innospec
- Kurita Water Industries
- Suez
- Swa Water Holdings
- Thermax Group
- Veolia
- Wog Group
- Xylem
