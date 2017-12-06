Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The wastewater treatment services market is projected to grow from USD 75.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 97.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Wastewater treatment encompasses various mechanisms and processes involved in the treatment of wastewater generated from various industries. Water is the basic necessity for both households and industries. Wastewater generated from residences and industries is not fit for consumption or disposal, as it contains harmful impurities.

Thus, the treatment of wastewater is essential to prevent the contamination of waterways. Wastewater is treated in 3 stages, namely, primary, secondary, and tertiary. Moreover, wastewater treatment service providers play a vital role in wastewater recycling and safe disposal of industrial wastewater. Based on type, the wastewater treatment services market can be segmented into design & engineering consulting, building & installation, operation & process control, and maintenance & repair. The operation & process control segment is projected to be the largest type segment of the wastewater treatment services market.

Based on end user, the wastewater treatment services market has been segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment of this market has been further classified into chemical & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, power generation, metal & mining, food, pulp & paper, and others. An increase in industrial output is further boosting the demand for industrial wastewater treatment services.

Wastewater treatment services are used to manage various wastewater treatment operations that range from design to maintenance of wastewater treatment plants.

Increasing population, expanding manufacturing sector, and rising regulatory requirements are key factors projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment services market. Initiatives undertaken by manufacturing industries to lower waste generation and awareness regarding new water treatment technologies are additional factors boosting the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increased demand for industrial wastewater treatment services in emerging countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Environmental Regulations

Rising Need for Optimization of Cost And Wastewater Treatment Operations

Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

Initiatives for Zero Liquid Discharge

Restraints



High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Opportunities



Rising Population And Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Aging Infrastructure And Outdated Technologies

Challenges



Provide Efficient And Effective Service at Lower Cost

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Type



7 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End User



8 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Aries Chemical

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories

Bwa Water Additives Uk

Cortec Corporation

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Ecolab

Envirosystems

Evoqua Water Technologies

Feralco Ab

Geo Specialty Chemicals

Golder Associates

Hydrite Chemical

Innospec

Kurita Water Industries

Suez

Swa Water Holdings

Thermax Group

Veolia

Wog Group

Xylem

