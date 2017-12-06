

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rep. John Conyers, the senior most member of the US Congress, has resigned amid a growing sexual-harassment scandal.



The Democrat Rep. From Michigan told a Detroit radio station Tuesday that he is retiring immediately, and said he is endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.



Conyers is the first among four serving US lawmakers facing sexual misconduct allegations to step down.



Many women, including former aides, have come forward to accuse the 88-year old lawmaker of sexual misconduct, but he denied any wrongdoing.



Last month, Conyers had admitted that he paid $27,000 to secretly settle a complaint with a former employee, who claimed that he sexually harassed her.



He also stepped down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee as the House Ethics Committee started investigating the allegations against him.



As the longest-serving active Representative, he was the Dean of the House of Representatives.



After serving in the Korean War, Conyers became active in the civil rights movement, and worked with Martin Luther King Jr.



Conyers' more than five decades-long congressional career began in 1964 when he was first elected to the House. He is a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.



Known as one of the most liberal members of the US Congress, Conyers is o the only African-American to have served it for half a century.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX