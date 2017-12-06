Investor Network Invites You to the China Zenix Auto International Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

ZHANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / China Zenix Auto International Limited (NYSE: ZX) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: December 6, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-0782

International: 201-689-8567

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on January 6, 2018.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22591

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers more than 772 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 80 distributors in more than 28 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

