sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,66 Euro		+0,04
+6,45 %
WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,651
0,67
13:49
06.12.2017 | 12:56
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: MGX Revolutionizes the Lithium World - Commissions First Rapid Lithium Extraction System

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / It"s history in the making for MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; US: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) today announcing the partial commissioning of its first commercial-scale lithium recovery system called NFLi5 at its new manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta.

The pre-treatment nanoflotation and nanofiltration system is now operational with all electrical, control and pump systems in the first two stages of the process operational under constant flow.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3909-MGX-Revolutionizes-the-Lithium-World---Commissions-First-Rapid-Lithium-Extraction-System

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3908-MGX-revolutioniert-die-Lithium-Welt

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2017 ACCESSWIRE