Rockstone Research: MGX Revolutionizes the Lithium World - Commissions First Rapid Lithium Extraction System

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / It"s history in the making for MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; US: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) today announcing the partial commissioning of its first commercial-scale lithium recovery system called NFLi5 at its new manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta.

The pre-treatment nanoflotation and nanofiltration system is now operational with all electrical, control and pump systems in the first two stages of the process operational under constant flow.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3909-MGX-Revolutionizes-the-Lithium-World---Commissions-First-Rapid-Lithium-Extraction-System

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3908-MGX-revolutioniert-die-Lithium-Welt

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



