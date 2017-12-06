Martin Adams Joins CloudMargin as Head of Client Operations

Veteran Derivatives Operations Executive Joins Firm at Period of Substantial Growth

LONDON, Dec. 6,2017 /PRNewswire/ --CloudMargin, the multi-award winning creator of the world's first web-based collateral and margin management solution, announced that Martin Adams has joined the firm's senior leadership team as Head of Client Operations. Adams is a 26-year veteran of derivatives operations, with extensive experience in over-the-counter (OTC) and listed derivatives, as well as fixed income and foreign exchange (FX) products.

His work has addressed risk, control, and process and technology optimisation, along with the impact of evolving European and US regulatory requirements on some of the world's largest investment banking operations. In this new role, Adams will be responsible for leading CloudMargin's pre-sales support, onboarding and ongoing client support functions.

CloudMargin CEO Steve Husk said: "At this time of significant growth for CloudMargin, Martin is the ideal leader to ensure that we offer our clients world-class operations support at every stage of their interaction with us. His extensive experience with operational and regulatory challenges at premier banks globally will be especially valuable as large institutions and smaller entities alike seek to leverage our cloud-based collateral management services for their OTC and listed derivatives portfolios."

Adams said: "I have been following CloudMargin's progress for some time now, and I am very excited to join such an innovative FinTech company. CloudMargin offers a cost-effective collateral and margin management solution that can be implemented in weeks - rather than the months I have seen with enterprise on-premise software solutions. It's great to be part of such a collaborative organisation during this period of extraordinary growth, and I look forward to leading and growing the talented operations team as we constantly strive to exceed client expectations."

Prior to joining CloudMargin, Adams spent more than two years at Lombard Risk, where his work included functional product development of existing and new modules for the firm's collateral management solution, as well as pre-sales activities in certain European markets. Previously, he was Vice President, EMEA Derivative Clearing Operations for J.P. Morgan. Adams joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2005, where he spent nearly nine years, including five as Vice President, EMEA FX Operations and then several years as Vice President, EMEA OTC Clearing.

From 2000 to 2005, Adams served as Clearing Manager and then Business Development Manager for EDX London, formerly OMLX and now a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange. Early in his career, Adams held derivative operations roles at several investment banks, including Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned 12 different industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally - including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies - meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com. To access the firm's FlightPlan microsite designed to help financial institutions globally navigate the uncleared margin rules and other regulations impacting their collateral management function, please visit flightplan.cloudmargin.com.

