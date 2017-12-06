Megaport Provides Enterprises with Direct Access to IBM Cloud

Secure, low-latency connections are now available globally to the IBM Cloud via Megaport

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced that it now provides direct, secure connectivity to IBM Cloud. Enterprises can now access high-speed, dedicated network connections to IBM Cloud from any of Megaport's 179 data centres globally to help accelerate the transfer of business-critical data between private infrastructure and the cloud.

With IBM Cloud Direct Link, Megaport accelerates cloud adoption for the enterprise, enabling them to seamlessly architect a hybrid environment that connects on-premises infrastructure, private cloud, and public cloud services. Megaport customers can seamlessly access IBM Cloud's expanding global footprint and cloud-native services such as AI, analytics, blockchain, Internet of Things, serverless and more.

"IBM Cloud has a long and rich history within the enterprise space," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. "Clients who want to build next-generation applications now have direct, scalable access to cloud infrastructure that is tuned for AI and big data. Our connectivity model bypasses the public internet and serves enterprises moving to the cloud while improving performance and network reliability to critical business applications. As a result, customers can optimise workloads and scale between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud."

"Enterprises have moved well past using the cloud simply for cost-savings, and are now embracing higher value cloud-native services to create new business opportunities," said Kit Linton, Vice President of Network, IBM Cloud. "Megaport is enabling direct connectivity to IBM Cloud Direct Link to provide a reliable way for global enterprises to expand their reach, drive innovation and embrace a cloud strategy that seamlessly connects public and private infrastructure."

In the race to provide the enterprise with better IT performance and secure connections to cloud-enabled applications, Megaport-enabled data centres provide a global footprint that extends beyond major metros to provide connectivity to previously underserved regions. Additionally, performance, security and regulatory compliance are all top of mind for enterprises. Megaport's platform helps solve these barriers to entry for cloud adoption. With the addition of IBM Cloud to the Megaport Ecosystem, enterprises can now access direct connectivity to one of the world's leading cloud service providers.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport was built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 780 customers throughout 179 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider.

Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.

