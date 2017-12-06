Global Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market 2017-2022 - Major Players Include 3M, Smiths Medical, BD, The 37Company & Geratherm Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global blood warmer devices/sample warmers market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million by 2022 from USD 150.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The increasing burden of hypothermia cases, increasing number of surgeries, and growing number of trauma cases are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The global blood warmer devices market is segmented by sample type, end user, and regions. By sample type, the market is segmented into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for blood and blood products.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the next five years. The significant number of blood transfusions and high requirement of blood in surgical treatments across hospitals are driving the growth of this market.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the high incidence of road accidents, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing number of surgical procedures in several Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The factors such as the high degree of consolidation, the high cost of instruments, and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain market growth.

Major industry players launched products to maintain and improve their position in the market. 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and focus on continuous product innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Regulatory Outlook



7 Blood Warmer Device/Sample Warmer Market, By Sample Type



8 Blood Warmer Device/Sample Warmer Market, By End User



9 Blood Warmer Device/Sample Warmer Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



3M

BD

Barkey

Belmont Instrument

Biegler

Emit

Geratherm Medical

Sarstedt

Smiths Medical

Stihler Electronic

Stryker

The 37 Company

