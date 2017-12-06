MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- Following the June 2017 launch of Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Karaoke with Amazon Channels in the US, Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), a leading multiplatform music services provider, today announced that it has successfully added channels to the Amazon Channels lineups in Germany and the UK.

Prime members in the UK can now subscribe to Stingray Classica and Stingray Karaoke, while Stingray Classica is available to members in Germany as both SVOD and linear channel.

Stingray plans on shortly announcing additional roll-outs including Stingray DJAZZ with Amazon Channels in the UK and Stingray Karaoke in Germany.

Amazon Channels is a service available to Amazon Prime subscribers that gives them access to content they want, on the devices they want. From grandiose ballets to intimate jazz performances and chart-topping karaoke favorites, Stingray offers Prime Members music content for every mood and occasion.

As with all its services, Stingray's channel offering to Prime Members is expertly curated by an in-house team of music programmers to present regularly updated content that is relevant to each territory.

Prime members can subscribe to Stingray services after a 7-day free trial, an important factor for consumer conversion.

Quote

"This agreement with Amazon Channels is the largest direct-to-consumer and streaming deal for Stingray, enabling us to connect directly with music aficionados in key growth markets," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Marketing of Stingray. "While it has only been a few months since our first launch with Amazon Channels, we can already affirm that making our services available to OTT providers is an avenue we plan on aggressively pursuing, all the while maintaining and growing our partnerships with pay TV providers worldwide."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps, and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contacts:

Stingray

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com



