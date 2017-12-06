VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GTT) is pleased to announce it has won the prestigious Mines and Money "Exploration Discovery Award" for its Saddle gold-silver discovery, located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The award was shared with SolGold plc (Cascabel copper-gold project) and was won in competition against an impressive list of nominees, including Novo Resources Corp., Gold Standard Ventures Corp., Osisko Mining Inc, and Auryn Resources Inc., among others. The Company's Chairman, Ashwath Mehra, accepted the award on behalf of the GT Gold team at a gala dinner that wrapped up the Mines and Money Conference in London, England, on November 30.

The Saddle gold-silver discovery is one of the few genuinely new precious metals discoveries to emerge in recent years. The find has gained positive attention in the market for its combination of high grades, large scale potential, and the fact it has been found in relative proximity to roads and infrastructure, suggesting potential still remains for modern day explorationists to find what others may have missed in the past.

"We are obviously very proud to receive this distinguished award, which recognizes the outstanding merit of this exciting discovery," said Kevin Keough, President and CEO. "We would like to put credit full-square on our exploration team, led by geologist Charlie Greig, who accomplished so much in such a short period of time, and without whom none of this would have been achieved. Credit also goes to geologists Clinton Smyth and Emily Miller, who directed and carried out the geochemical sampling in 2013 and 2014 that first revealed the gold geochemical anomaly at Saddle. We would also like to thank our Tahltan employees and partners who have not only been a great help to us, but who also stand, as a proud mining nation, to benefit greatly from this discovery. We believe there's a great deal more to come from Saddle, and we look forward as a team to delivering on its promise."

About GT Gold Corp.

GT Gold Corp. is a new company focused on exploring for gold in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned Tatogga property, which hosts the Saddle gold-silver discovery, located approximately 10 kilometres off highway 37 in northern B.C. The prospect was developed by GT Gold and its wholly-owned private subsidiary New Chris Minerals Ltd. from grass-roots exploration in the period since 2011.

