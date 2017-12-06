

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), said that it agreed to buy DaVita Medical Group, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc. (DVA), for about $4.9 billion in cash.



The transaction is expected to close in 2018 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.



DaVita plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for significant stock repurchases over the one to two years following the closing of the transaction, as well as to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX