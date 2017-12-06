DesignInspire: "imseDOMEome," an immersive, dome-shaped 360-degree projection system.



HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Smartbiz Expo and the third edition of the Hong Kong International Franchising Show opened today, while the concurrent DesignInspire debuts tomorrow (7 December) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). A press preview was held today, offering a first-hand look at some of the highlight zones and products at the three fairs.SmartBiz Expo gathers more than 500 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions, showcasing the latest business solutions, technology applications and operation support, serving as a one-stop platform to help companies transform and upgrade.The Hong Kong International Franchising Show features 130 exhibitors from such places as Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia and the United States, with zones covering catering, retail and other service industries.More than 220 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions will take part in tomorrow's inaugural DesignInspire, showcasing over 620 designs and installations. The fair features the latest global design trends and styles to provide creative solutions for the industry and create business opportunities.SmartBiz ExpoDate & Opening hours: 6 December: 9:30am-6pm; 7-8 December: 10am-6pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 1B-DWebsite: http://www.hktdc.com/smartbizexpoHong Kong International Franchising ShowDate & Opening hours: 6 December: 9:30am-6pm; 7-8 December: 10am-6pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 1EWebsite: http://www.hktdc.com/fair/hkifsDesignInspireDate & Opening hours: 7-8 December 9:30am-7pm; 9 December 9:30am-6:30pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 3DEWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hkPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2iVkVYFAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.