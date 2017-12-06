At the request of MAG Interactive AB (publ), 556804-3524 MAG Interactive AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Premier as from December 08, 2017.



The company has 21 061 764 shares as per today's date.



Short name: MAGI --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 26 321 393 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520908 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146957 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556804-3524 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name -------------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on 0708618035.