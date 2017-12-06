Correction is made regarding additional information for already adjusted contracts with contract size 101.



The board of Getinge has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for December 4, 2017, resolves on a distribution of shares in Arjo AB (Arjo) to Getinge shareholders, whereby one (1) share of Getinge will entitle their holder to one (1) share of Arjo. The scheduled Ex-date is December 7, 2017. The trading of shares in Arjo is expected to commence on December 12, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Getinge (GETIB).



