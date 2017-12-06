sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,56 Euro		-0,511
-3,39 %
WKN: 889714 ISIN: SE0000202624 Ticker-Symbol: GTN 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETINGE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,566
14,72
13:45
14,609
14,678
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETINGE AB
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETINGE AB14,56-3,39 %