Correction refers to segment. Correct information is marked in bold below.



At the request of DevPort AB, 556752-3369, DevPort AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from December 7, 2017.



The company has 4 365 160 shares serie B as per today's date.



Short name: DEVP --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4 793 731 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546622 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146592 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556752-3369 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------



