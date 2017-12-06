Unifi Software Earns Frost & Sullivan Recognition as a Leader in Customer Value in the Big Data and Analytics industry

Unifi's easy to use self-service data platform significantly lowers overhead spent on business analysts and IT teams

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Big Data and Analytics industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Unifi Software (Unifi) with the 2017 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for its self-service data platform that reduces overhead associated with data acquisition, preparation, and data governance. The award also recognizes the company's ability to deliver a clear, demonstrable return on investment to customers with outstanding services and through continued engagement.

"By centralizing data acquisition tools and data preparation technologies, Unifi helps organizations reduce the time spent by business analysts on data preparation and by IT teams on managing data requests, thereby greatly reducing overhead," said Mike Jude, Research Director for Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan.

Unifi's integrated suite of self-service data tools is easy to use and gathers, normalizes, and integrates data from any source. Unifi's Data Platform also removes one of the biggest threats to organizational decision-making-inconsistent data-by ensuring that any data in the self-service catalog is consistent, clean, and conforms to the organization's standards. This guarantees that users start from the same curated data source. The system also archives the process used to select and analyze the data, ensuring that conclusions are reproducible.

Although Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis founds that the tools in the Unifi Data Platform are so easy to use that most organizations could easily implement the platform themselves, the company offers valuable implementation assistance and ongoing, on-demand support as part of its service agreement which helps clients manage disparate data structures and business processes.

"By enabling decision makers to discover data across the organization, request access to that data and then prepare the date for visualization or data science model using the Unifi AI-based OneClick Function recommendations, making the business user self-sufficient with data, Unifi removes a significant big data overhead on IT, allowing IT professionals to focus on information infrastructure and security rather than handling access to data and constant ETL requests," said Jude.

The Big Data and Analytics (BDA) market is growing at a three-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 12%, with projected global revenue of nearly $68 billion by 2025, Frost & Sullivan found. Because virtually all of that growth will be enabled by data preparation and management technologies, Frost & Sullivan believes that Unifi's Data Platform is well-positioned to claim a significant share of that revenue.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Unifi Software

Unifi's Data Platform breaks down the barriers of operational data silos and democratizes information across the enterprise. At the heart of the platform is a comprehensive suite of self-service data tools to empower business users. Employing machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, governed by IT and cloud-optimized, Unifi predicts what the business user wants to visualize and then connects the resulting data natively to the BI tool for fast, accurate results.

Unifi was founded by data and enterprise infrastructure experts from Greenplum (now part of Dell Technologies), Oracle, Microsoft, and Platfora (now part of Workday). Headquartered in San Mateo, CA Unifi operates regional offices across the U.S. and a development center in Bangalore, India.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

