Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Expected to Reach $83,952 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Product, Device Type, Service, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,"the global medical device outsourcing market was valued at $44,326 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $83,952 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. The electronics segment held more than two-fifth share of the total market in 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



Do Enquiry for Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1436

Medical device outsourcing involves taking the assistance of third-party companies to manufacture medical devices. Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, such as spine disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, outsourcing also allows the companies to focus on their core activities, which in turn boosts the market growth. However, threat of loss of confidential information is expected to impede the market growth.

Finished device manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to increase in demand for affordable devices. Testing and regulatory support services is expected to register highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Do Enquiry before purchasing Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1436

Key Findings of the Medical Device Outsourcing Market:

Finished goods segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Class II devices accounted for more than half of the share of the global medical device outsourcing market, in 2016.

In terms of application, cardiovascular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the analysis period.

Prototype & development is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

France and Germany collectively contributed for more than two-fifth share of the European medical device outsourcing market in 2016.

and collectively contributed for more than two-fifth share of the European medical device outsourcing market in 2016. Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific medical device outsourcing market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to low labor costs, low overhead expenses, and improving technical abilities to produce class III medical devices. In addition, tax breaks and incentives such as lowered tariffs and duties to foreign companies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include Celestica, Inc., Creganna" Flextronics International Ltd., Heraeus Holding, Integer Holdings Corporation, Nortech Systems, Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, Tecomet, Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ask for discount before buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/1436

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Dhananjay Potle

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ¨855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com