The scheme grants incentives for the installation of solar water heaters, PV systems up to 10 kW, heat pumps and small windmills.

The Slovak government has allocated €13 million in funds for the incentive scheme for residential renewable energy systems.

According to the Slovak Association of Photovoltaic Industry (SAPI), two separate windows for project applications will be opened in 2018, with the first round being called somewhere between January and February. The official dates of the rounds will be published by the of this year.

Veronika Galeková from SAPI told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...