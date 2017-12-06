The Italian inverter maker will supply its Sunway TG TE 1500V devices for a project under development by an unnamed global utility active in the renewable energy sector.

Italy-based inverter manufacturer, Elettronica Santerno, a unit of Italian solar developer Enertronica, has secured a US$6 million contract to supply 100 MW of its central inverters to Chile.

The company said it will provide its utility-scale modular inverters Sunway TG 1500V TE for 100 MW of PV capacity that an unspecified global utility ...

