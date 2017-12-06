

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's inflation rose as expected in November, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 0.8 percent in November from 0.7 percent in October. The rate came in line with expectations.



Prices have continued to increase for the eleventh straight month. The latest growth was the highest since March 2011, when prices climbed 1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent, while economists had forecast it to remain flat.



