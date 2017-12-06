Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Statement re Press Article

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

6 December 2017

Press Article

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company') has been advised by the General Partners of Orbimed Capital LLC ("OrbiMed'), which acts as portfolio manager to the Company, of a statement released late on 5 December concerning Founding Partner Samuel Isaly, who is the subject of a press article containing allegations of harassment.

Samuel Isaly, who is also a director of the Company, denies the allegations. OrbiMed is retaining the services of an outside independent law firm to investigate the matter.

The independent members of the Board remain closely in touch with OrbiMed and will keep shareholders informed of any relevant developments.

Enquiries:

Alastair Smith

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 008 4911