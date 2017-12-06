sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,405 Euro		-0,485
-1,74 %
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,575
28,529
15:11
06.12.2017 | 13:51
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Statement re Press Article

PR Newswire
London, December 6

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

6 December 2017

Press Article

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company') has been advised by the General Partners of Orbimed Capital LLC ("OrbiMed'), which acts as portfolio manager to the Company, of a statement released late on 5 December concerning Founding Partner Samuel Isaly, who is the subject of a press article containing allegations of harassment.

Samuel Isaly, who is also a director of the Company, denies the allegations. OrbiMed is retaining the services of an outside independent law firm to investigate the matter.

The independent members of the Board remain closely in touch with OrbiMed and will keep shareholders informed of any relevant developments.

Enquiries:

Alastair Smith

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 008 4911


