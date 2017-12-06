The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Press Article

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

6 December 2017

Press Article

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company') notes that the General Partners of OrbiMed Capital LLC ("OrbiMed'), which acts as portfolio manager to the Company, released a statement late on 5 December concerning Founding Partner Samuel Isaly, who is the subject of a press article containing allegations of harassment.

Samuel Isaly denies the allegations. OrbiMed is retaining the services of an outside independent law firm to investigate the matter.

The Board remains closely in touch with OrbiMed and will keep shareholders informed of any relevant developments.

Enquiries:

Alastair Smith

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 008 4911