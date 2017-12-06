- Vincotech's flow90 modules enable manufacturers to conserve PCB space at half the cost -

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the release of its new sixpack modules. The latest additions to the company's flow90 line of innovative housings, theflow90PACK 0 and flow90PACK 1 are the perfect match for bookshelf inverters and rack-mounted power applications. These modules make the most of PCB space to minimize the application's footprint.

Vincotech's flow90PACK 0 and flow90PACK 1 are rated for up to 75 A and up to 1200 V. Packaged in flow90 housings, they eliminate the need for L-shaped heat sinks, cutting costs by half. The pins on these modules are arrayed at a 90-degree angle, so there is no need for a flexible PCB. What's more, a layout with this angle between the heat sink and PCB reduces the footprint by as much as 40%.

Optional clip-in versions are available for even easier assembly. They slot right into the PCB on the same side as other through-hole components.

This housing comes in two sizes-flow90PACK 1 measuring 35 x 84 x 21 mmand the new38 x 66 x 21 mm flow90PACK 0.

Sample modules may be sourced on demand from our usual channels.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for Motion Control, Renewable Energy, and Power Supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met.

Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit.

