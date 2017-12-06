Dahua Technology Ranked Top 3 Globally by a&s

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology made it into the top 3 on the a&s Security 50 list for the first time in 2017.

Security 50 is one of the most comprehensive and influential reports in the industry that ranks the top security manufacturers in the world. The annual Security 50 ranking is based upon product sales revenue, gross profit, and profit margin during the previous fiscal year. With a sales revenue of CNY13.33 billion (US$1.93 billion) and 32.26% annual growth from 2015, Dahua jumped to the top 3 this year and moved one position higher than last year's ranking.

"It is a great honor to be recognized once again by the 2017 Security 50 and we are delighted to become one of the top three companies in the security industry," said Fu Liquan, chairman of Dahua Technology. "This outstanding performance demonstrates Dahua's continuing dedication to innovation in the application of video surveillance."

In 2016, Dahua put forth new value propositions comprising innovation, quality, and services, to create value for city management, business operationsand consumer living. Dahua's continued high investment in R&D, which reached 10.69% of sales revenue this year, has culminated in a full series of innovative smart products based on deep learning technology, including front-end and back-end products that support facial recognition, electronic police video check points, and structured video servers.

The year also experienced rapid development within the security industry, which has led distributors and integrators to enhance business value by transforming their strategy from product sales to the construction of complete security systems. To meet changing and diverse customer needs around the world, Dahua has released a series of customizable end-to-end security solutions.

To better serve its customers and partners in over 180 countries and territories, Dahua has established 35 subsidiaries around the globe, covering the Asia & Pacific region, North America, South America, Europeand Africa. To enhance localization, Dahua overseas subsidiaries have recruited local talents to provide better sales, marketing, and technical support to local customers and partners.

In 2017, the global security industry is facing an unprecedented opportunity presented by the era of AI, and Dahua has been strengthening its core capabilities, exploring adjacent technologies and business sectors, and integrating its business value chain. Dahua is pragmatically driving the implementation of new technologies to help customers take advantage of this market transition.

Dahua's core strategy is globalization. AI and IoT are the main themes of 2017. Dahua will continue its investment in globalization and R&D to become a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution & service provider. With a mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living", Dahua will continue to focus on "Innovation, Qualityand Service", to serve its partners and customers around the world.

