Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market 2017-2025 - Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Reduce CO2 & NOx Levels

The "Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market by Type, Application, Pressure, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive fuel injection pump market, by value, is projected to reach USD 38.20 Billion by 2025 from USD 20.91 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce the CO2 & NOx levels is increasing globally and hence, use of highly efficient engine is expected to increase. The most critical element in the engine is the design of fuel injection system and its crucial components such as automotive fuel injection pump. The tuning of fuel injection pump plays a key role in the whole process of engine calibration. There are many factors based on which fuel injection pump is tuned such as type of fuel, engine size, power required, fuel efficiency, and exhaust emissions as per the mandates of the government.

The global automotive fuel injection pump market is segmented by pump type, application type, vehicle type, pressure, and region. The report discusses two types of pumps, namely, common rail fuel injection pump and rotary distributor fuel injection pump. The common rail fuel injection pump market accounted for the largest market shares in the global automotive fuel injection pump market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of common rail fuel injection pump is expected to be driven by increasing demand for improved vehicle performance and constant pressure throughout irrespective of the engine speed & load conditions. Also, to understand the type of application, the report discusses the market for automotive fuel injection pump under two distinctive types of fuel systems, namely, direct injection system and multipoint fuel injection system.



Further, to understand the market in different vehicle segments, the market is segmented into passenger car (PC), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and by pressure into low pressure pump and high pressure pump. The extensive study has been done on four key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



