Wellness Tourism Market Growth Forecast at 10.32% CAGR to 2021 | ReportsnReports

Wellness tourism market HealthCare report considers the tourism expenditures taken up for wellness travels, which includes healthy diet and weight management, physical fitness and sports, beauty treatments, relaxation and stress relief, meditation, yoga, and procedures or treatments using conventional, alternative, complementary, herbal, or homeopathic medicine.

Wellness Tourism Market spread across 118 pages, analyzing 18 major companies and providing 66 data exhibits

The analysts forecast global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021. The latest trend gaining momentum in the wellness tourism market is Emergence of online wellness aggregators. Penetration and the wide access to the Internet is a boon for this market as small online firms have been established that are focusing on aggregating information on wellness travel and accommodation. The use of the Internet to create an online repository and track user preferences are the upcoming trends in this market. This would further boost the growth of the hotels and other wellness centers that match up to customer expectations. Customers in any part of the world can access the information online and decide on the required services based on the reviews of a particular service or wellness center. This can create a platform for travelers who share similar interests to plan their wellness tours together.

According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual's lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Further, the wellness tourism market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market. Wellness and recreational activities such as mineral spas, sports, and spiritual practices that involve personal rejuvenation are conceived as a market for the elite. People perceive that wellness facilities are charged in addition to the regular tariffs and are offered only by the luxury hotels. Although regional allowances are made for domestic travelers, international travelers expect the treatment in proportion to the cost of the wellness package.

Global Home Healthcare Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global home healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during the period 2017-2021. Top players are Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips. Other prominent vendors in the market include A&D Medical, Addus HomeCare, Almost Family Inc., amedisys, Apria Healthcare Group, Briggs Healthcare, BD, eCaring, Exergen, Gentiva Health Service, HCR Manorcare, Hospira, IHHC, Interim Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, LHC Group, Linde Group, Nightingales Home Healthcare Services, NX Stage, Roche Holdings, Prism Medical, Portea Medicals, Fresenius Medical Care, Smiths Medical, Sutter Care at Home, B.Braun Melsungen, and 3M Healthcare.

Home healthcare refers to home-based healthcare services provided to users at the convenience of their homes. The integration of products and services and technological advances in home healthcare are driving the growth of the global home healthcare market. However, the lack of trained home HCPs and structured insurance policies and reimbursements could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

