Enterprise Sales Enablement Solution Integrates with End-to-End Platform for Content Automation to Create, Manage, Predict, and Deliver Sales-Critical Content



Denver, CO, 2017-12-06 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software announced today it has acquired Docurated, the creators of enterprise sales enablement solutions. Since its inception in 2012, Docurated has been recognized as a pioneer in SaaS-based enterprise sales and marketing software. Quark will integrate Docurated with Quark's content automation platform to enable sales teams to easily identify and deliver meaningful content to customer prospects.



Quark's content automation platform is used by the world's most recognized brands to streamline and optimize the lifecycle of business-critical content - from creation and management to publishing and delivery. Now with Docurated, Quark will solve the content challenges that sales and marketing teams face universally. With processes driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Quark and Docurated will increase the agility and responsiveness of global sales teams.



Cheri Keith, Senior Research Analyst at SiriusDecisions, said, "Content and marketing leaders have focused on increasing the quality of content being produced and efficiency of their content engines, but that's not enough. Now they must also focus on the delivery of this content to sales teams. To empower sellers and buyers with the most relevant content, marketers already rely on tried and true practices, like taxonomies and metadata tagging, but they also need to look forward at new technologies. While still in its early days, b-to-b leaders are beginning to understand the power of artificial intelligence capabilities to augment their processes, including content creation and activation."



"In just months of introducing our new investors we have made our first acquisition to further fuel Quark's growth," said Ray Schiavone, Quark President and CEO. "We believe Docurated has the best technology and user experience for sales professionals who must deliver the right content to the right prospects at the right time. Combined with Quark's existing content automation platform, we believe there is no better end-to-end platform for the sales and marketing content lifecycle."



As a part of the acquisition, Docurated customers will continue to work directly with the Docurated team, while benefiting from Quark's expertise in broader content management and content automation solutions.



"When we started Docurated five years ago, we wanted to bring greater intelligence to how content is created and distributed within sales and marketing," said Alex Gorbansky, CEO and Founder of Docurated. "I believe our incredible roster of clients speaks to our success in achieving this goal. As part of Quark, we're excited to be able to extend the benefits of Quark's content automation solutions, deliver even more personalized content, and transform the early stages of the content lifecycle."



