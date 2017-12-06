According to Swissolar, this change will allow more PV capacity to be deployed, as waiting times for the implementation of FIT contracts are considerably increasing. Self-consumption is also becoming more attractive for multi-family houses and commercial enterprises.

Switzerland's regulatory framework for the promotion of PV will change starting in 2018. According to the Swiss Photovoltaic Association Swissolar, the current FIT scheme (KEV) for residential and commercial PV will be replaced with a rebate scheme (EIV).

From 2018, FITs will be paid only to projects that were registered for a FIT contract before mid-2012. All other PV systems will be funded through the EIV, which will guarantee a maximum of 30% of the investment costs, according to Swissolar.

With these new provisions, the number of supported projects could considerably ...

