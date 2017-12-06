Ripple News Analysis
As Bitcoin prices cross $12,500-defying all rhyme or reason, I might add-it's tempting for investors to shun other cryptocurrencies in favor of the market leader.
But that would be a tremendous mistake.
Many so-called "altcoins" have impressive-looking charts, some even more impressive than Bitcoin's.
For example, IOTA gained more than 1,043% since we initiated coverage on October 25. It even broke past our IOTA price prediction for 2018.
That's how much explosive potential there is.

