Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis of the top five food trends that are influencing the growth prospects of the food industry. This article explores the Millennial-fueled food trends are compelling people to try out new cuisines with numerous health benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005041/en/

5 Food Trends That Will Help You Hop on To The Fit Bandwagon (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past couple of years, the food industry has witnessed a radical boom due to people's interest to try out and experiment new cuisines from around the world. However, over the years, the food trends have been gradually developing, and even though people still love pizza and burger, there has been a drastic change in terms of healthy eating habits.

According to the food industry experts at Infiniti, "Even though pizza is still bae and burger continues to be the king of our hearts, there has been a paradigm shift in the way people perceive their food habits."

View the complete list of the top five food trends from Infiniti

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company, presenting strategic intelligence to companies to help them in assessing market disruptions, analyzing competitive activity, and developing intelligent business strategies.

Listed below are the top food trends that will help you stay fit.

Top Five Food trends

Buddha Bowls: A healthy package containing protein, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants and requires zero culinary superpowers.

A healthy package containing protein, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants and requires zero culinary superpowers. Sushi Burrito: A burrito made of Mexican and Japanese cuisine element.

A burrito made of Mexican and Japanese cuisine element. Going Vegan: Eating plant-based food while completely excluding consumption of meat and animal products.

Eating plant-based food while completely excluding consumption of meat and animal products. Visit our page, to view the complete list of the top five food trends

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005041/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us