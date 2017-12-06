Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para Ord & Pref 4.9% SSE PLC 4.7% China Everbright Intl. 4.6% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.4% Avangrid 4.2% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.0% Atlantia 4.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8% Huaneng Renewables 3.8% DP World 3.6% ACEA 3.5% Edison International 3.1% Saeta Yield 3.1% OPG Power Ventures 2.9% Pennon Group 2.9% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Atlantica Yield 2.8% Enbridge 2.7% Pattern Energy Group 2.7% Transgaz 2.6%

At close of business on 30 November 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 16.1% Multi Utilities 19.4% Renewable Energy 28.4% Water & Waste 12.4% Gas 11.2% Ports 3.6% Toll roads 4.0% Telecoms infrastructure 2.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.3% 100.0%