Mittwoch, 06.12.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2017 | 14:09
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, December 6

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para Ord & Pref4.9%
SSE PLC4.7%
China Everbright Intl.4.6%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.4%
Avangrid4.2%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.0%
Atlantia4.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.8%
Huaneng Renewables3.8%
DP World3.6%
ACEA3.5%
Edison International3.1%
Saeta Yield3.1%
OPG Power Ventures2.9%
Pennon Group2.9%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Atlantica Yield2.8%
Enbridge2.7%
Pattern Energy Group2.7%
Transgaz2.6%

At close of business on 30 November 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity16.1%
Multi Utilities19.4%
Renewable Energy28.4%
Water & Waste12.4%
Gas11.2%
Ports3.6%
Toll roads4.0%
Telecoms infrastructure2.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America30.8%
China14.1%
Latin America10.6%
United Kingdom7.6%
Global4.9%
India4.7%
Europe (excluding UK)10.5%
Eastern Europe4.1%
Asia (excluding China)6.8%
Middle East3.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%
100.0%

© 2017 PR Newswire