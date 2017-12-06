Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, December 6
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para Ord & Pref
|4.9%
|SSE PLC
|4.7%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.6%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.4%
|Avangrid
|4.2%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|4.0%
|Atlantia
|4.0%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.8%
|Huaneng Renewables
|3.8%
|DP World
|3.6%
|ACEA
|3.5%
|Edison International
|3.1%
|Saeta Yield
|3.1%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.9%
|Pennon Group
|2.9%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.8%
|Atlantica Yield
|2.8%
|Enbridge
|2.7%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.7%
|Transgaz
|2.6%
At close of business on 30 November 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|16.1%
|Multi Utilities
|19.4%
|Renewable Energy
|28.4%
|Water & Waste
|12.4%
|Gas
|11.2%
|Ports
|3.6%
|Toll roads
|4.0%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|30.8%
|China
|14.1%
|Latin America
|10.6%
|United Kingdom
|7.6%
|Global
|4.9%
|India
|4.7%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|10.5%
|Eastern Europe
|4.1%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.8%
|Middle East
|3.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
|100.0%