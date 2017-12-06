PhosAgro Tops Vedomosti Ranking for Labour Productivity Growth Over Last Five Years

MOSCOW, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PhosAgro took first place in a Vedomosti newspaper ranking of companies with the fastest pace of growth in labour productivity over the last five years.

The study on labour productivity (measured by revenue per employee) covered Russia's 55 largest companies by revenue, looking at their consolidated IFRS financial statements. It ranked the companies based on how revenue per employee changed over the course of five years, and how this output and the total number of employees affected staff costs.

According to Vedomosti's calculations, between 2012 and 2016, PhosAgro's average annual output (revenue per employee per year) grew at an average rate of 27% per year.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "We managed to achieve a high level of productivity due to a comprehensive programme designed to increase efficiency and optimise business processes. We have merged our main production assets into a single legal entity, resulting in the centralisation of a number of administrative functions and the elimination of duplicate positions. The Company has also carried out a modernisation programme that makes use of the best available technologies. Accordingly, equipment operation hours have increased and downtime declined, contributing to growth in annual production output of around 10%. We also introduced a new system to incentivise employees, which led to an increase in their work productivity."

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock (with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 37%) worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world, according to IFA. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. PhosAgro is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.