Global $60 Billion Distributed Generation Market 2017-2022 - Leading Players are Siemens, GE, Schneider, Mitsubishi and Capstone

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Distributed Generation Market by Technology (Solar PV, Wind, Reciprocating Engines, Microturbines, Fuel Cells, Gas Turbines), Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The distributed generation market is projected to reach a market size of USD 60.04 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2017 to 2022.

The growing demand for electric power accompanied with regulatory incentives for clean energy generation have shifted the focus toward distributed generation technologies.

The report segments the distributed generation market, on the basis of application, into on-grid and off-grid systems. The on-grid segment led the distributed generation market in 2016. Grid-connected installations are largely used as a long-term investment to provide energy for local loads and for the exchange of power with utility grids. These are used for power generation by various end-users including industries and manufacturing applications.

The global distributed generation market, by technology, is segmented into solar PV, wind, microturbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and gas turbines, of which, solar PV is the fastest growing segment. The decreasing costs of solar installations, attractive incentives, and greenhouse gas emission restrictions are expected to drive the adoption of solar PV technology for power generation during the forecast period.



The report further segments the distributed generation market, by end-user into industrial, commercial, and residential segments. The commercial segment of distributed generation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives toward green solutions, the growing demand for reliable power, and easy availability of fuel are expected to drive the growth of the global distributed generation market during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players in the distributed generation market include: Siemens (Germany), GE (US), Schneider (France), Mitsubishi (Japan), and Capstone (US) These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to capture a larger share in the distributed generation market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview



5 Premium Insights



6 Distributed Generation Market, By Technology



7 Distributed Generation Market, By Application



8 Distributed Generation Market, By End-User



9 Distributed Generation Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Ansaldo Energia

Bergey

Bloom Energy

Capstone

Caterpillar

Cummins

Flexenergy

Fuelcell Energy

General Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4h864/distributed

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716