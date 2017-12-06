New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) ("UGE" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, announces it has signed a new contract to engineer and build a 198 kW DC rooftop solar system for an elementary school in Farmington, Minnesota. The project is expected to be completed over the next six months.

The project builds on UGE's growing experience in Minnesota and will be the company's fourth project for the Farmington Public School District. Among those, UGE is currently completing construction on 600 kW and 1208 kW DC solar systems. Meanwhile, UGE energized a 715 kW DC solar system at another one of the schools in early November which is expected to produce as much as 60% of the school's electricity needs.

The energized 715 kW system is currently the largest solar system to serve any Minnesota school, a milestone soon to be surpassed upon the completion of the 1208kW system in the near future.