

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) reported that its net income for its second quarter ended October 31, 2017 rose to $239 million or $0.62 per share from $197 million or $0.50 per share last year.



Net sales increased 10% to $914 million from last year, while it was up 8% on an underlying basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2018, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.98, underlying operating income growth of 8% to 9%, and underlying net sales growth of 6% to 7%. The company said in August that it expected earnings per share to be in the range of $1.85 - $1.95, underlying operating income growth of 6% to 8%, underlying net sales growth of 4% to 5%.



